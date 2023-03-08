Play Brightcove video

Footage has emerged of men fighting with machetes outside a KFC takeaway in daylight.

The men, some in balaclavas, can be seen lunging at each other with weapons in the video recorded in Harehills, Leeds, on Tuesday, 7 March.

At one point drivers are forced to stop as the violence spills into the road.

Armed police were sent to Roundhay Road, but the group had dispersed by the time officers arrived.

A police cordon was in place on Roundhay Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said they received a report of "a disturbance involving males with machetes" at around 5.25pm.

They said "no suspects were present" when officers arrived and that enquiries are ongoing.

West Yorkshire's Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime Alison Lowe said she was "very disturbed" by the footage.

She said: "I'm sure that the residents of east Leeds are equally shocked by what they saw."

She said dealing with violent crime was "a priority" and that the Violence Reduction Unit has already succeeded in taking more than 1,000 weapons off the streets since 2020.

She added: "We're arresting people all the time for carrying knives and for using knives and that is at the end of the process, we need other partners like schools, parents, churches, mosques, temples to work in partnership with us to really instil in young people the harms of carrying knives."

The incident comes less than a week after 29-year-old Peter Wass was stabbed to death in daylight in nearby Chapeltown.

Police were given extra powers to stop and search people after the incident in Hamilton Avenue on Thursday, 2 March.

