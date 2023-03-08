Play Brightcove video

Video report by Frazer Maude

A skateboarder from North Yorkshire is aiming to set a world record by riding 300 miles in 24 hours.

Ryan Swain, from Malton, will make his Guinness World Record attempt in May when he sets out to cover the equivalent of 13 full marathons on his board at Elvington Airfield, near York.

He said he hoped to become a "pioneer" of distance skateboarding as well as an inspiration for those who struggle with their mental health.

After being diagnosed with adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at 22-years-old, Ryan has chosen to take on the challenge in aid of mental health charity Mind.

He said: "Mind for me has helped me with my own mental health so it's a personal charity, it's close to my heart.

"It also helps millions of people across the country overcome their mental health disorders.

He added: "I'm doing this to raise money and awareness for Mind but also inspire other people who are enduring a mental health disorder, that you can still achieve your dreams, goals and ambitions and the mental health disorder doesn't define who you are."

The current record distance covered by a skateboarder in 24 hours was set in 2013 by a skateboarder who travelled 261.8 miles in Florida.

His father, Paul, said: "He channels those difficulties into what he does with his skateboarding or things for charity.

"It has taught me and his mum a lot about positivity."

Mr Swain said he was "selflessly dedicating my life" to the challenge, training three times a week.

He said: "There will be lots of discipline around diet, exercise and focussing. There will be a lot of blood, sweat, tears and aches going into this and after."

Ryan's challenge is taking place on 8 May and he will be representing Skateboarding GB, the national governing body.

