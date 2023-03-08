An 18-year-old who was injured in a knife attack has been arrested along with another man following a disturbance in Leeds.

Police said the teenager attended hospital with a serious knife wound to his hand on at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers said it was linked to an incident in Recreation Terrace earlier that day.

Forensic teams examined the scene while a cordon was in place until 4am on Wednesday morning.

The injured man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 20-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

