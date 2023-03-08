A woman who was found dead at a house in Market Weighton has been named, as police continue investigating her suspected murder.

Helen Harrison, 59, was found fatally injured after police were called to a concern for safety at a property on Aspen Close on Sunday, 5 March. Her cause of death has not been confirmed.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder is still in police custody.

Forensic examining the scene at Aspen Close Credit: MEN Media

Humberside Police said: "Helen’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

The force has previously said the incident was "isolated."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.