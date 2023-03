It may have caused disruption for some, but the snow has brought some spectacular scenes to Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Here are some of the best images from around the region. You can send your own pictures to weatherphotos@itv.com or tweet @itvcalendar

Milo the dog enjoying the snow at Ogden Water. Credit: Glynn Beck

Snow at Knaresborough. Credit: Garry Hornby

A wintry walk at Hoyland in Barnsley. Credit: Ruth Uttley

Toffee the dog at Leeds Dogs Trust. Credit: Leeds Dogs Trust

Snowflake in Ryhill, Wakefield Credit: Sue Billcliffe

Finn the dog in Wingerworth, Derbys Credit: Janice Dyson

Oakworth train station on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway Credit: Matt Patton

Baildon snow Credit: Kathryn Mitchell

Holme Valley Credit: Di Bagliani

Wingerworth in Derbyshire STUART SLINN Credit: Stuart Slinn