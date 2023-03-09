A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in a garage in Huddersfield.

The 21-year-old was injured in a targeted attack on Springdale Avenue at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, police said.

Three suspects dressed in dark clothing fled the scene.

Det Ch Insp Matt Holdsworth, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This has clearly been a very serious incident which we are treating as attempted murder and multiple enquiries are ongoing today by HMET detectives and officers from Kirklees.

"The victim has sustained some serious injuries from what we believe to be a targeted attack."

Police are carrying out extra patrols and have appealed for information.

