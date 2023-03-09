A man who was left unable to walk or talk after complications caused by having his tonsils removed has won compensation from the hospital which treated him.

Corey Wilkinson, who was 19 at the time, had the initial procedure at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby in November 2021 before moving to Leeds to recover.

But after experiencing bleeding caused by his operation he was admitted to hospital in Leeds, where he suffered a cardiac arrest.

As doctors worked to fit a breathing tube, he was twice starved of oxygen as his airways became blocked by blood.

Further complications meant he was deprived of oxygen again and suffered a cardiac arrest and a brain injury. He was on life support for two weeks.

Corey has had a long road to rehabilitation. Credit: MEN Media

Recalling her son's admission to hospital in Leeds, his mother Nichola said: "We left him as we were told he’d need to stay in overnight, but then just as we arrived home in the early hours of the morning we got a call telling us we needed to come back and that it was serious.

"We were told that it was so bad he may not survive, and if he did he may never be the same boy again because he would likely have suffered brain damage. It was heartbreaking."When he did eventually come home from hospital we had a lot of tears and frustrations as he wanted to be the person he was before, and he was upset at losing his independence and needing our support. It has been a long road back to where he is now."Now aged 20, Corey has been using a wheelchair, a walking frame and weights as part of his rehabilitation.

Corey Wilkinson before the operation. Credit: MEN Media

But Nichola added: "His confidence was shattered by what happened. Initially, he did speak slowly and was slurred, but again, over time, that has improved, although I know he still feels self-conscious about it, as he does the scar on his neck from the emergency surgery."The family took legal action over Corey's treatment, raising concerns about how surgery had been carried out with only one anaesthetist present, a failure to plan to sufficiently clear his airways before surgery, and then to end sedation and remove his breathing tube.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was found to be at fault for the oxygen starvation and admitted "a number of breaches of duty".

Corey was awarded an interim £25,000 to fund rehabilitation.

Solicitor Matthew Gascoyne, of Hudgell Solicitors, who managed Corey's case, said: "We are very grateful to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust for making early admissions of breach of duty."Corey is an inspirational young man who was making a positive life for himself before this event and has been determined to pick his life back up since and make the best possible recovery."