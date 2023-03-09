A schoolboy has been shot in the leg in an incident in Sheffield.

Police were called to Teynham Road, Shirecliffe, at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He remains in a stable condition.

Det Insp Chris Ronayne said: "I know incidents like this are a great cause of concern, especially given the age of the boy involved.

"Officers will remain in the area today as they continue their work. If you have any information which could help the investigation please speak to them."

