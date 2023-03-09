An "incredibly depraved" sex offender has been jailed for two years after being caught trying to meet children for sex in stings by both police and self-styled paedophile hunters.

William Grassby, 49, was messaging what he thought were teenage boys. Instead, he was communicating with both officers and members of the public.

Grassby started messaging a decoy, who he believed was a 14-year-old boy, for a week before he tried to meet him for sex at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.

He then started to send sexual messages to an undercover police officer posing as a 12-year-old boy on social media.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "He began to send multiple sexual messages to the boy, asking about his sexual interests and arranging to meet up and have sex."

Officers found that Grassby had engaged in multiple sexual communications with children when his electronic devices were seized upon his arrest.

Investigating officer Sarah Anderson said: “Grassby is an incredibly depraved individual with abhorrent intentions towards children.

“Grassby knew of both the children’s ages, and we have screenshots of messages where he’s arranging to meet with them out of the view of CCTV.

“This is obviously incredibly concerning for parents and carers of young children, particularly those who are on social media. If you have suspicions about who your child is speaking to online, I would urge you to contact us.”

​Grassby, formerly of Spring Close View, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, 9 March.

He had entered a guilty plea to multiple offences, including attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a boy under 16 following grooming.

Grassby has also been issued a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offenders' register for a decade.

