Firefighters have been called to a fire near a power station in West Yorkshire after residents reported hearing "explosions."

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the incident in Ferrybridge and people nearby were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Residents reported hearing "loud bangs" on Friday, 10 March.

The incident on Kirkhaw Lane can be seen for miles around.

Sophie Louise said: "Anybody else hear a loud bang...not good!"

Another post on Facebook said: "Bad fire in Ferrybridge, can hear big explosions from here! Fire response flying there already."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from four stations were called to an incident on Kirkhaw Lane at 11.19am this morning.

The incident has been described as a "building fire" with a workshop and numerous vehicles involved.

Four appliances from Castleford, Normanton, Rothwell and Wakefield were sent to the scene.

