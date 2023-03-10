The severe weather has caused dozens of schools to close on Friday, 10 March. Heavy snowfall overnight prompted the decision.

Some councils publish full lists online. Others provide information about how to find out about school closures. To keep up with the latest, click on the links to your local council's website below:

For Barnsley school closures click here.

For Bradford school closures click here.

For Calderdale school closures click here.

For information about how to find out about Doncaster school closures click here.

For East Yorkshire school closures click here.

For Kirklees school closures click here.

For Leeds school closures click here.

For North Yorkshire school closures click here.

For information about how to find out about Rotherham school closures click here.

For information about how to find out about Sheffield school closures click here.

For Wakefield school closures click here.

For information about how to find out about York school closures click here.