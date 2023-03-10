Police caught two suspected car thieves after following their footsteps through the snow.

West Yorkshire Police said the pair abandoned a car in the bad weather overnight and ran off.

But officers branded them "tonight's dumbest criminals" after tracking them to their home.

The West Yorkshire Police dogs section tweeted: "A rather snowy night didn’t deter the thieves. However the cold must have numbed their brains!

"Tonight’s dumbest criminal award goes to two of Leeds finest who abandon a stolen car and run off only for officers to follow their footsteps in the snow to their house."

Social media users reacted with mirth to the post. Eleanor Ryall said on Twitter: "TV series and films about criminal masterminds are much exaggerated. Meet real life crime here."

Hannah Youlden said: "You can’t fix stupid but you can cuff them."

The incident came as snow brought widespread disruption to Yorkshire. Drivers on the M62 were left stranded for several hours in blizzard conditions and schools and businesses were closed.

