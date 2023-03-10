Two teenage boys have been arrested by police investigating a machete fight outside a KFC in Leeds.

The pair, aged 15 and 16, were arrested in connection with the incident in Harehills on Tuesday evening, 7 March, when armed police were called to a report of men fighting with weapons.

The suspects had dispersed by the time officers arrived on Roundhay Road.

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries had been ongoing since the incident. The teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A police cordon was in place on Roundhay Road.

Det Insp John Graham said: "Such incidents clearly and rightly cause concern in our communities and I can promise residents substantial enquiries have been ongoing into what took place.

"Arrests have now been made and we are continuing our investigations and also continuing to appeal for witnesses and information."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.