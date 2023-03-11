The Flying Scotsman is set to return to its birthplace of Doncaster during its centenary year.

The train, which is widely considered to be the world's most famous steam-powered locomotive, set off on its first journey from the sheds at Doncaster Works on February 24, 1923.

It delighted crowds in Edinburgh last month in a special event to mark the 100th anniversary.

Now Doncaster Council has been in talks with the National Railway Museum in York, where the train is a working exhibit, to bring it back to the city as part of a UK-wide tour to mark the milestone.

The museum says it is "committed" to getting the train to the city as part of the celebrations.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: "The Flying Scotsman was built right here in Doncaster, it means a great deal to the people of Doncaster who’s relatives helped to design and build her. It will be incredible to see it return home as part of its centenary year.

"The logistical arrangements are complex and we will give an update when we are able to do so."

The Royal Mint released a special coin to mark the Flying Scotsman's centenary Credit: Royal Mint

Measuring at 70ft long, the Flying Scotsman has covered two million miles across a lifetime of service.

The locomotive was the UK's first to reach 100 miles per hour and attracted crowds of thousands during tours of the United States, Canada and Australia.