A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged over a machete fight outside a KFC in Leeds.

The teenager, who can't be named because of his age, is accused of affray and threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place after the incident on Roudhay Road in Harehills on Tuesday, March 7.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates on Saturday morning and was remanded into custody.

A 16-year-old who was previously arrested over the incident has now been released on bail with conditions.

Meanwhile a 14-year-old has now been arrested in connection with the fight and released on bail with conditions.

West Yorkshire Police say enquiries into the incident are continuing.