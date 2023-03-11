A three-year-old boy and a woman have died in a crash with a lorry on the A180 near Immingham in North East Lincolnshire.

The crash happened just after 9pm on Friday 10 March when a white lorry travelling westbound hit a stationary blue Ford Focus which is thought to have broken down in a live lane.

A 34-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy who were in the car died at the scene.

Humberside Police says the families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The force is appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of the crash.