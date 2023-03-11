A woman has died in a house fire in Withernsea, East Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Bannister Street at around 1.45am on Saturday 11 March.

Despite the best efforts of fire crews, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other properties were also damaged in the fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at around 1.45am on Saturday morning Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Emergency services worked to extinguish the fire and get the occupants out of the building. Sadly, despite their efforts, a woman was pronounced deceased within the address.

"There will be a scene guard in place today as emergency services continue to work together to establish the cause of the fire."

Officers are urging anyone who can help with their investigation to call 101.