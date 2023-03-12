Police say the family of a missing man are "distraught" four weeks on from his disappearance in Rotherham.

25-year-old Abdul is seen on CCTV walking into Eastwood Park on that evening but officers say, despite extensive enquiries, they have no leads on where he went next.

He is described as Asian, around 5ft 5ins tall, and was wearing all black clothing.

Abdul has been missing for four weeks Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The force has been conducting door-to-door enquiries, trawling CCTV and specialist divers have been searching the nearby canal.

Superintendent Andy Wright said: "Obviously the family are really distraught as you can imagine. Abdul is a much-loved member of the family, he is a brother, a son, and the family are just really keen to get him home as quickly and as safely as they can.

"I'd really like to appeal to members of the public and businesses that were in the area at that time to check any CCTV, any dashcam footage that they might have."

The route police think Abdul took on 12th February Credit: South Yorkshire Police

In a statement Abdul's family described him as "generous and honest", saying their family is not complete while he is missing.

They said: " Abdul, if you are listening to this, please get in touch and let us know you are okay. We want nothing more than to have you back home where you are safe and where you belong."

Anyone with information is being urged to call 101.