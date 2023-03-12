Police have arrested a man on suspicion of abduction after a 15-year-old girl went missing.

Joddielea Burgess has not been seen since around 8.15am on Friday, 10 March, in the Barrow Road area of Sheffield, close to Meadowhall.

South Yorkshire Police said a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of abduction and bailed pending further enquiries.

Joddielea was last seen wearing blue jeans, white trainers, a short black coat with a fur hood and a black cross-body bag.

She is white, around 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length straight brown hair.

Anyone with information should call police via 101.