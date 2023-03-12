A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was attacked with a weapon in Mansfield .

The officer got a serious laceration wound to his neck when responding to an incident in the early hours of Saturday 11 March.

Police who were called to Bullock Close in Mansfield Woodhouse after reports of a disturbance found a man in possession of drugs.

After the man was detained, a second man attacked a police officer with a weapon.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Superintendent Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

"Incidents like this highlight the sort of violent behaviour police officers have to deal with on a sadly far too regular basis.

"Our officers are working hard to keep the public safe and we will not tolerate attacks like this.

"All emergency service workers have the right to go about their duties without being subjected to violence. It is not – and never will be - part of the job."

Mason Perkins, 24, of Moor Street, Mansfield, has been charged with attempted murder, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and threats to commit criminal damage.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and has been released on bail.