Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in Leeds.

Peter Wass, 29, died of a stab wound near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue in Chapeltown on Thursday, 2 March.

He died later in hospital.

Police were called to Chapeltown at 2.30pm on Thursday, 2 March

On Sunday, 12 March, a 21-year-old man was arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of murder.

A 17-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three are in police custody.