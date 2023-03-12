Three arrests after fatal stabbing of Peter Wass in Chapeltown, Leeds
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in Leeds.
Peter Wass, 29, died of a stab wound near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue in Chapeltown on Thursday, 2 March.
He died later in hospital.
On Sunday, 12 March, a 21-year-old man was arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of murder.
A 17-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three are in police custody.