A man who repeatedly stabbed two sisters in an "unimaginable" attack at a Christmas gathering has been jailed.

David Fairweather, from Barnsley, assaulted one woman before turning his violence on her older sister when she intervened.

The two sons of his younger victim, who were upstairs, heard what was happening and came downstairs to find their mother and auntie in a pool of blood.

The boys, aged eight and nine, raised the alarm and were able to give enough details for the emergency services to find the scene.

Fairweather, 44, of Princess Street, Barnsley, was arrested and later admitted two counts of wounding with intent. He was jailed for 16 years

Det Sgt Becky Robinson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Even as experienced detectives, there are some cases which will stay on your mind for a very long time to come - and this is one of them.

"This horrendous ordeal was the stuff of nightmares. The two sisters, who had invited Fairweather over for a pre-Christmas drink, have been left with life-changing physical and psychological injuries, while the two little boys, who watched their mum slip out of consciousness, are also receiving ongoing support."

Sheffield Crown Court heard Fairweather had been invited to the younger sister's house in Cudworth, Barnsley, on 12 December 2021.

He first attacked the younger sister by punching and choking her. When the older sister intervened Fairweather grabbed a knife from the kitchen drawer and slashed the younger sister's face and arms.

She fought back, but Fairweather punched her to the floor and stabbed her twice.

To protect her sister, the older woman lay on top of her, but was then stabbed three times in the back.

Det Sgt Robinson said: "It is believed that this is the point when the young boys came downstairs, finding their mum and aunt bleeding on the kitchen floor. Their mum was able to tell the boys to phone the police before she became unresponsive.

"Both boys were simply heroic. The nine-year-old boy told Fairweather he was phoning the police and to get out, which caused him to flee the address.

"On the phone, the boy told the ambulance call handler what had happened and described his mum and auntie as laying in pools of blood, not moving or talking. He told the call handler he was scared they were going to die. Despite the unimaginable situation, he was able to give enough detail for police and ambulance crews to attend the address quickly and both victims were rushed to hospital."

Fairweather was later found by police hiding in a nearby church yard.

The younger sister was discharged from hospital the day after the incident but has been unable to return home with her sons.

The older sister remained in hospital for almost five months after suffering injuries to her liver, lung, bowel and bladder. During that time she spent 15 days in a coma in intensive care. Both victims also have permanent scarring to their arms, legs and faces.

Det Sgt Robinson added: "While nothing can heal their trauma, I am satisfied with today's sentence and the knowledge Fairweather will be exactly where he belongs for many, many years to come."