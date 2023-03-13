Police on patrol found a man with multiple injuries thought to have been inflicted by a power tool.

The victim, in his 30s, was discovered injured in Monks Road, Lincoln, at around 12.40am on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police said it is alleged he had been assaulted with a power tool by three men.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The assault is believed to have taken place outside a property in Winn Street on Sunday night.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody.

Detective said it is being treated as an isolated incident and the people involved were known to each other.

Officers and forensic investigators remain at the scene at Winn Street and Lytton Street and the surrounding areas.

Police want to speak to witnesses and anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage.