Police have named a mother and son who died after their broken down car was hit by a lorry.

Nicola Courtney, 34, and three-year-old Lucas Page, from Scunthorpe, died in the incident on the A180, in Immingham, North East Lincolnshire, on Friday.

Humberside Police said their families were being supported by specialist officers.

The incident happened at 9.06pm, when a white lorry was travelling westbound along the A180 between Stallingborough and Brocklesby.

It collided with a stationary blue Ford Focus which had broken down in a live lane.

A police spokesperson said: "The full circumstances of the collision will be established during this complex investigation, and we would ask for people not to speculate about the circumstances of the crash."

Humberside Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Complaints (IOPC) after receiving a number of calls about the broken down car before the crash. The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

