A police detention officer has been charged with a terrorism offence after allegedly posting "grossly offensive" messages on social media in support of a paramilitary organisation.

The police watchdog said William Loyd-Hughes, 26, who was based at Huddersfield Police Station, in West Yorkshire, is accused of publishing images in support of a proscribed organisation – the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) – contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

He also faces three charges under the Communications Act 2003 of sharing grossly offensive messages on Twitter.

Loyd-Hughes is due to appear in court later this week.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Monday that the charges follow an investigation it directed, carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, into the messages following a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police in September 2022.

It said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised four charges against Loyd-Hughes and the alleged offences are believed to have taken place in August and September 2022, while he was working for West Yorkshire Police as a civilian staff member.

Loyd-Hughes is due to make his first appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, on March 15.

He is currently suspended by the force, the IOPC said.