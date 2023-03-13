The remains of a high society Roman woman have been unearthed at a secret burial ground in what has been described as a "once-in-a-lifetime find".

Archaeologists dug up a lead coffin containing the skeleton of what is thought to be a late-Roman aristocrat in a previously undiscovered, 1,600-year-old cemetery near Garforth, Leeds.

The excavation also revealed the remains of more than 60 men, women and children who lived in the area more than 1,000 years ago.

They are believed to include both late-Roman and early-Saxon people. The burial customs of both cultures were found in different plots.

The discovery was made last spring, but officials kept it under wraps to preserve the site.

The remains of around 60 people were unearthed. Credit: Leeds City Council/West Yorkshire Joint Services

Kylie Buxton, on-site supervisor for the excavations, said: "It is every archaeologist’s dream to work on a once-in-a-lifetime site, and supervising these excavations is definitely a career-high for me.

"There is always a chance of finding burials, but to have discovered a cemetery of such significance, at such a time of transition, was quite unbelievable.

"For me it was a particular honour to excavate the high-status lead coffin burial, but it was a great team effort by everyone involved."

Expert analysis will now take place, including carbon dating, to establish exact timeframes. Chemical tests will be carried out to determine details such as diets and ancestry.

Archaeologists hope the site can help them chart the largely undocumented transition between the fall of the Roman Empire in around 400AD and the establishment of the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms which followed.

Archaeologists dug up a lead coffin at the site. Credit: Leeds City Council/West Yorkshire Joint Services

Burial practices found in the cemetery could indicate early Christian beliefs. There were also Saxon burials, which were accompanied by personal possessions such as knives and pottery.

David Hunter, principal archaeologist with West Yorkshire Joint Services, said: "This has the potential to be a find of massive significance for what we understand about the development of ancient Britain and Yorkshire.

"The presence of two communities using the same burial site is highly unusual and whether their use of this graveyard overlapped or not will determine just how significant the find is. When seen together the burials indicate the complexity and precariousness of life during what was a dynamic period in Yorkshire’s history.

"The lead coffin itself is extremely rare, so this has been a truly extraordinary dig."

After the Romans retreated from Britain, West Yorkshire lay in the Kingdom of Elmet which was located between the Wharfe and Don Valleys, the Vale of York and the Pennines. Elmet remained British/Roman for just over 200 years.

Once analysis of the finds has taken place, it is hoped the lead coffin can be displayed in an upcoming exhibition at Leeds City Museum.

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis said: “This is an absolutely fascinating discovery which paints a captivating picture of life in ancient Yorkshire.

"It’s also an incredible reminder of the history and heritage which exists beneath our feet, and we look forward to hopefully playing our part in telling this story to visitors to the museum."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.