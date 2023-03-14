A body has been found in the search for a man from Rotherham who has been missing for over a month.

Abdul was last seen on CCTV on 12 February crossing Eldon Road and entering Eastwood Park.

An extensive search for the 25-year-old was conducted by South Yorkshire Police, which included door-to-door enquiries, trawling CCTV and sending specialist divers into the nearby canal.

Abdul had been missing for more than four weeks. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

However, today officers confirmed that a body had been found.

They said: "While formal identification is yet to take place, the family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time."

Abdul has been described as "generous and honest" by his family - who police say were "distraught" that he was missing.

His family previously said in a statement that they were not complete while he was missing.

