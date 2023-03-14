A man has been arrested after the attempted murder of another man in Huddersfield.

A 21-year-old man was shot and stabbed in the garage of a house on Springdale Avenue at about 9.30pm on 8 March. Police are treating the incident as a targeted attack.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he remains, now in a stable condition.

A 24-year-old man from the Huddersfield area has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

West Yorkshire Police previously said: " Three suspects dressed in dark clothing, approached the 21-year-old victim who was in the garage of a nearby house and attacked him.

"The three then fled leaving the victim with serious injuries caused by a firearm discharge and also from a bladed weapon."

Now, officers have released an image of a white Seat Leon whose driver they are trying to identify in connection with the attack.

DCI Matt Holdsworth said: "The car was seen leaving the scene in the immediate aftermath of the firearms discharge and we would like to speak to anyone who can provide us with more information about it, the driver or who saw persons entering the vehicle."

