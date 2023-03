A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed in Leeds.

Peter Wass was attacked in Chapeltown on Thursday, 2 March. The 29-year-old later died in hospital.

Kaiden Williams has been charged with Mr Wass' murder. The 21-year-old has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Williams, of Edgware Mount in Harehills, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court today.

A 17-year-old girl, from Leeds, and a 48-year-old woman from Hartlepool, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

