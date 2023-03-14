A 13-year-old schoolboy has died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

Jake Day had been fighting for his life in hospital since being hit by a Mini Cooper saloon in Heckmondwike on Thursday, 23 February.

The Co-op Academy, where he had gone to school, said in a statement to parents and carers that Jake had died over the weekend.

They said: " Unfortunately, Jake Day, brother to Katie-Louise Day, sadly passed away in his sleep due to complications over the weekend.

"Jake was a pupil at our academy and with the support from Year 6 pupils and staff, we will be contributing with messages of support in a sympathy card to send to Katie-Louise and her family.

"Our thoughts are with Jake's family at this difficult time and all that knew him."

The school added that students had been told the news and were being supported.

According to West Yorkshire Police, Jake had suffered serious head injuries from the incident and had been in hospital in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Police have been informed that a 13-year-old boy seriously injured in a collision in Heckmondwike on Thursday February 23 has now sadly died in hospital.

"Enquiries remain ongoing by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team into the collision which took place at about 1.25pm after a blue Mini Cooper saloon and the male cyclist were in collision at the junction of Leeds Road and Muffit Lane, Heckmondwike.

"The driver of the car was spoken with."

