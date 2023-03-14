A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Bradford.

Police were called to Grosvenor Park on Lumb Lane at around 5.30pm on Saturday, 11 March.

The teenager was found with a stab wound in his chest and taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two other teenagers, both 15-years-old, were arrested in connection with the incident.

One remains in police custody on suspicion of attempted murder. The other has been bailed pending further investigations.

Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We know there were numerous young people in the park between 4:30pm and 5:30pm on Saturday who may have witnessed the disorder.

"I would appeal directly to each one of them to come forward and provide evidence in the investigation.

"We know that people who were there may have reservations about speaking with the police, but we hope that they can appreciate that this is important for the victim and the investigation."

He added that his "thoughts are with the victim and his family who, as you can imagine, are distraught."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.