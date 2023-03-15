The mother of a missing chef says she has been caused "untold heartache" by the BBC after letters were sent demanding TV licence payments from her daughter - 14 years after she mysteriously disappeared.

Claudia Lawrence disappeared from York on 18 March, 2009, prompting the biggest and most complex missing person inquiry in the history of North Yorkshire Police.

Her mother, Joan Lawrence, has said letters are still being sent to her daughter's cottage for her TV licence fee, with one recently even threatening court action and a £1,000 fine.

Joan told The Sun: "I’ve written to them to tell them what’s happened, and the police are supposed to be sorting it out, but the letters still come.

"Receiving these letters causes me untold heartache."

She added that one of the letters was especially "nasty and horrible", threatening that not paying up could affect her credit score.

Claudia was 35 when she vanished on her way to work at York University. North Yorkshire Police believe she was murdered, but her body has never been found.

In the years since Claudia's disappearance, 12 people have been arrested but no-one has ever been charged.

Joan Lawrence contacted the BBC in September 2022, but only a temporary pause was put in place and automated letters restarted in February this year.

A BBC spokesperson said they are "very sorry" for the distress caused to Claudia's family and that the BBC would be apologising to Joan directly.

It comes ahead of the 14th anniversary of Ms Lawrence's disappearance on Saturday.

Claudia's father, Peter, died in 2021 without ever knowing what happened to his daughter.

