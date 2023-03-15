Play Brightcove video

Video from South Yorkshire Police.

Police have released CCTV footage of a group of men breaking into a home in Doncaster with a machete.

It's reported that shortly after midnight on 2 July a group of men forced their way into a house on Doncaster Road while the occupants were upstairs sleeping.

South Yorkshire Police say the suspects woke the people up and threatened them with a machete.

A 62-year-old man that lived in the house was assaulted by the group and suffered a leg injury.

The group then left the property with "a substantial quantity of cash and high-value items", including a Patek Philippe watch.

Two men, aged 38 and 34, and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.

Two other men, aged 40 and 29, have also been arrested and released under investigation.

Officers are now hoping to identify the men pictured in the CCTV footage.

