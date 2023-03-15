Play Brightcove video

Khan took Miss Begum's body to a storage container (West Yorkshire Police).

CCTV footage shows the moment an uncle drove his murdered niece's body to a dumping ground.

Mohammed Taroos Khan was today sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years for the murder of 20-year-old Somaiya Begum.

Khan drove Miss Begum's body to wasteland (West Yorkshire Police).

The 53-year-old, of Thornbury Road in Bradford, killed the university student in her home before driving her body to a shipping container to be stored overnight and then dumping her body on wasteland.

Her body was found wrapped in a rug on 6 July last year - 11 days after she went missing. Khan was seen on CCTV visiting Miss Begum's house several times on the afternoon and evening of 25 June.

Khan visited the house multiple times on the day Miss Begum was killed (West Yorkshire Police).

Det Sup Int Marc Bowes said: "Somaiya was a bright, young woman who was studying to get a degree, had a part time job to support herself and was happy and content with home life.

"She had her whole life ahead of her and it was cruelly cut short by her Uncle, someone who is meant to love, care and protect her."

Miss Begum had been living in Binnie Street with another uncle, Dawood Khan, and her grandmother as part of a Forced Marriage Protection Order.

It was court-imposed after her father attempted to force a marriage to her cousin in Pakistan "by threat of violence."

Miss Begum was seen walking home on CCTV before her murder (West Yorkshire Police).

Det Sup Int Bowes said that Somaiya was subjected to "a horrendous attack" for "reasons only known to Khan".

He added: "Khan went to extreme lengths to cover up his crime, he dumped her body in wasteland showing complete disregard and disrespect for human life, with the hope that her body would never be found.

"Somaiya will never get the life she was meant to lead; Khan stole that life and he will now be spending a significant time in prison for his violent actions."

Khan had previously denied murder but admitted to perverting the course of justice by disposing of his niece's body and trying to burn her mobile phone.

He was found guilty of both charges after a trial at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday, 14 March.

