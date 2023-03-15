A driver in Ripon faces a fine after leaving his windscreen covered in ice while driving.

A road policing officer stopped the man on Harrogate Road for having an obstructed view.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said his windscreen was "a state".

They added: "Imagine if a child had run out in front of the car."

The driver is now facing three points on his licence and a £100 fine.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.