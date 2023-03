Part of the M1 is closed in West Yorkshire due to a multi-vehicle collision.

It happened after 7am today (15 March) near Junction 47 at Garforth in Leeds on the northbound carriageway.

The carriageway was closed shortly before 7.30am from Junction 46 at Leeds Colton to Junction 47.

Emergency services are on the scene.

There is currently around three miles of congestion.

More to follow.