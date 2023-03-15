A police detention officer has admitted a terror offence after he published images showing his apparent support of a Northern Ireland paramilitary group.

William Lloyd-Hughes pleaded guilty to publishing an image of two flags relating to the banned loyalist Ulster Defence Association group.

The 26-year-old has also pleaded guilty to sharing grossly offensive messages on Twitter in 2022.

Two further charges of sending grossly offensive messages on the site were withdrawn by prosecutors following his guilty pleas.

He is currently suspended from West Yorkshire Police, where he was based at Huddersfield Police Station as a civilian member of staff.

Lloyd-Hughes, of Crosland Moor, admitted the charges at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. He was released on unconditional bail and will return to the same court for sentencing on 19 April.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog said the charges followed an investigation it directed, carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, into the messages following a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police last September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.