Six people have been arrested in Hull after a man was killed.

Humberside Police were called to a property on Bathurst Street at around 1.20am on Sunday, 12 March, to reports that a man had been assaulted.

Officers found the man, who has not been identified by police, suffering from injuries and took him to hospital - where he later died.

On Tuesday night, police announced they had arrested six people in relation to the man’s death – four on suspicion of murder and a further two people on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All six remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said it was an “isolated incident”.

He added: "A scene guard remains in place, and there will be a greater police presence in the area whilst we carry out our enquiries.

"I know that incidents such as these cause concern and worry for residents in the local community, and I would like to offer reassurance that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to people in the community."

