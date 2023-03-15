A teacher who was sacked for missing a staff meeting after her mother was diagnosed with cancer has been given a payout of almost £17,000.

Dr Jacqueline Dumigan, who worked at The Mount School in Edgerton, Huddersfield, for 24 years, was told she must attend the meeting despite it being her day off.

An employment tribunal heard that the music and singing teacher had emailed the owner of the school, Christopher Sellers, to tell him she could not attend as she had to meet family members to discuss her 90-year-old mother's recent cancer diagnosis.

In an email Mr Sellers said: "Every employed member of staff is to attend a full staff meeting on Monday at 1.40pm in the ICT room. All children are to be registered for the afternoon and then taken to the hall where they will watch a film, supervised by supply staff.

"This is not an optional meeting. If you are not contracted to be on-site at this time, you are still required at this meeting. No exceptions. The meeting will last on hour maximum."

The panel heard that the family gathering had been planned for some time and the Dr Dumigan was unable to rearrange this. She responded to Mr Sellers email, but did not tell him of the importance of her family gathering.

He responded to this email saying that the meeting was not optional and she was required to attend for one hour. She said again that she was unable to attend and Mr Sellers again responded that the meeting was not optional.

The next day, on 12 December, 2021, Dr Dumigan again responded to Mr Sellers by email and told him that she was not free and was therefore unable to attend the meeting.

Mr Sellers then sent an email stating "resignation accepted". Dr Dumigan responded to this to say that she had not resigned.

However, she then received an email from Mr Sellers thanking her for "clearing up any avoidance of doubt" and that her email was formal notice that she was leaving.

He said that she would be paid until the February half-term and should not attend school anymore.

The panel heard that Mr Sellers described Dr Dumigan as "one of the most difficult members of staff to have worked with over four years".

He admitted a "failing on his behalf" in not carrying out a formal investigation into the matter.

Employment Judge Amir Jaleel concluded that Dr Dumigan, who was also involved in running a separate gin business, had been unfairly dismissed and she was awarded £16,800 in compensation.

The school has been contacted for comment.

