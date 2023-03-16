Four people have been charged with murder over the death of a man in Hull.

Police were called to reports of an incident in Bathurst Street in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers found a man seriously injured. The victim, who has not been named, died in hospital.

Lee Hailstone,32, of Bathurst Street, Keeran Edge, 25, of Kilton Court, Gary Harris, 24, of Victoria Avenue, and Amie Kehoe, 23, of Blisland Close, have been charged with murder.

They are due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Three other people who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail.

