The A1(M) was closed on Thursday afternoon after a campervan caught fire.

Drivers were warned of long delays on the southbound carriageway, with queues of up to six miles.

There were 30 minutes of delays on the northbound carriageway, with four miles of congestion.

It came after a fire between junctions 36 and 37.

The fire service is at the scene.

The northbound side later reopened. The soutbound side remained closed.