Police have appealed for information after a robber used a distinctive Peppa Pig bag-for-life in a raid on a pub in York.

The man, who was wearing a balaclava, walked into the House of the Trembling Madness, on Stonegate, and threatened staff with a broken bottle.

He stole cigarettes, including rare Pueblo Classic cartons, before escaping on a bicycle.

The thief put the stolen goods in a Peppa Pig bag-for-life. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

He had a Yorkshire accent and blue eyes.

The incident happened on the night of Tuesday, 14 March.

Police want to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who has been offered cigarettes for sale since the robbery.