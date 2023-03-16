Nude bathing has been banned at a famous spa after police were called following a complaint of "inappropriate behaviour".

Customers at Harrogate's Turkish Baths had the option of removing swimwear at single-sex sessions for men and women, but not during mixed sessions.

But Harrogate Borough Council said it had changed the rules following an incident this month.

A council spokesperson said: "Following a complaint at Turkish Baths Harrogate, an operational decision has been made that swimwear is now compulsory at all bathing sessions.

"The complaint related to an incident which due to its serious nature has been reported to the police and is currently being investigated.

"We have a duty of care to our customers and staff members, and in order for all single sex sessions to operate in a safe environment, it has been decided that swimwear must be worn until further notice."

The baths were originally part of a wider complex.

The ornate spa, at Parliament Street, was originally part of facilities available in the Royal Baths Complex which opened in 1897, when Harrogate was known as "the English spa" and was a leading destination for European high society.

As well as the Turkish Baths, other treatments included the medicinal waters dispensary, hydrotherapy departments, mud baths and steam rooms.

It now offers a range of contemporary spa treatments along with the use of the baths.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report of an incident of inappropriate behaviour at the Turkish Baths earlier this month. Enquiries are at an early stage and are ongoing.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.