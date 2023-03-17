A killer who fatally stabbed one man and tried to kill another in a row over drugs has been sentenced to life in prison.

Wayne Rule, 47, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, murdered 52-year-old Darren Kirk and attempted to kill Mark Stone, 46, on 20 December 2021.

A judge at Lincoln Crown Court sentenced Rule to a minimum of 35 years behind bars for murder and 14 years for attempted murder, to run concurrently.

He had previously pleaded guilty to the offences at a hearing on 4 January this year.

Rule stabbed his neighbour Darren Kirk at his address in Cygnet Court in Spalding. Credit: MEN

Prosecutor Paul Cavin KC said that at around 1.10am on the day of the murder, Rule forced his way into the flat of Mr Kirk, his downstairs neighbour at Cygnet Court, Spalding.

After "herding" Mr Kirk into the kitchen, Rule fatally stabbed him multiple times in front of his partner before leaving the knife, bent out of shape, in the hallway.

The court heard how Rule's flat had been raided by police days before on suspicion of drugs offences, with Mr Kirk's partner claiming that Rule - a regular heroin and crack cocaine user - wrongly believed Mr Kirk had passed information on to officers, but this could not be confirmed.

When the police arrived, they found Mr Kirk with multiple injuries in a bedroom and gave him first aid before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

During the subsequent stand-off with armed officers, Rule "boasted" about killing a police officer previously and made numerous threats to shoot the first "cop" that came through the door.

After a hostage negotiator arrived at the scene, Rule surrendered and was arrested at around 7am. No gun was found.

Rule previously served a nine-year prison term in 2001 after admitting the manslaughter of PC Jon Odell in a hit-and-run incident, and has 21 previous convictions for 71 offences.

Less than an hour before the murder, Rule had attempted to kill his friend Mr Stone by stabbing him 12 times at a property in Bowditch Road, believing he had had an affair with his former partner.

Mr Cavin said that when police arrived, they found the door to the address locked and forced entry.

He said: "They had locked the door to make sure the attacker couldn't get back in.""Mark Stone [was] lying naked on his back with a number of injuries.

Describing the attack, Mr Cavin said Mr Stone "saw the defendant flying towards him... he saw that he had a knife in both hands"."One was a 10-inch carving knife and one was smaller."

Mr Cavin said that Mr Stone said to his "friend" Rule as he was being stabbed: "Don't kill me Wayne. I love you."Mr Cavin said Mr Stone also said: "What are you doing? We are friends."

The court heard Rule responded by saying "you ruined my life".

When Rule stabbed Mr Stone for the final time, Mr Stone told Rule "you have killed me now", to which Rule responded "that's what I have come here for".

Police were initially called to reports of a stabbing on Bowditch Road before another incident at Cygnet Court (pictured). Credit: MEN Media

In his victim statement, Mr Stone said: "I believe from the actions and from where he was looking, he was aiming to stab me in the heart.

"I truly believed I was going to die."

In a second statement, the victim said: "I used to do everything for Wayne... he was such a good mate and we lived together on and off.

"I can't get my head around the fact that he tried to kill me."

Bernard Richmond KC, mitigating, said that Rule's drug use had contributed to negative mental well-being, which had improved while in custody.

He said: "The pressures upon him at that time were significant. There were things going on in his mind at that time that were very difficult."Mr Kirk's family also gave victim impact statements at the hearing.

"Nothing will ever bring back my dad," said Mr Kirk's daughter Alana. "I want the defendant to understand what he has done.""He had not just ruined Darren's life. He has ruined ours and his own life."Mr Kirk's partner, Sam Costello, said Darren was "the only man I needed in my life but now he is not here".

She added that Rule has "never shown he cares" about Mr Kirk's murder.

Rule will serve a life sentence with a minimum of 35 years for the murder of Mr Kirk, and a concurrent life sentence, with a minimum of 14 years, for the attempted murder of Mr Stone.