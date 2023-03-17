Detectives are looking for a gang who were seen bundling a half-naked man into the back of a van.

Police were called to Wortley Road in Rotherham at 1am on Thursday after witnesses saw a man being forced in to the back of a silver Citroen Berlingo by three men.

All three were described as dark skinned. The apparent victim was wearing only jogging bottoms and socks.

At 3am, the suspects and the van returned, with two of them then getting in to a black BMW.

Det Ch Insp Andy Knowles said: "An investigation is underway, and need your help in identifying the man involved and ensuring he is safe and well. I would ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident to contact us with information so we can carry out welfare checks as soon as possible.

"Meanwhile we are gathering witness reports from those in the area and treating it as an absolute priority to trace the van."