The mother of a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death as she played with her younger sister in the street says she wants to "fight" for the safety of others in her town.

Lilia Valutyte suffered a fatal stab wound while playing on Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July last year.

Deividas Skebas, 23, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

Lina Savickiene, Lilia's mother, has arranged a meeting to discuss public safety in Boston. The town's MP Matt Warman and council leader Paul Skinner will join her on a panel, along with tour guide Jane Keightley and senior members of Lincolnshire Police.

Speaking to ITV News ahead of Friday's meeting, Lina said she wanted "answers" about the authorities' plans to help people "feel more safe in Boston".

Lilia Valutyte. Credit: Family handout

She said she used to feel safe, walking "every two evenings with my kids" on their scooter and bike "just to enjoy the town".

"Now, we don't do that," she said.

"We need to think about [the children's] future, and our future as well."

Lilia's death prompted widespread shock and an outpouring of grief in Boston. Hundreds of people attended her funeral.

Lilia’s coffin was taken to the church on a horse-drawn carriage Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

After Lilia's death, Lina said she "got a lot of support" which she had "never felt before".

"After this tragedy happened to my daughter, everyone was so supportive. I didn't expect that," she said. "Now I call Boston my home, and I just want to fight for our safety."

She said her life had been torn apart by the loss of her "cheeky" and "happy" daughter.

She said: "My second home is now the cemetery. Probably every two days I go there. I'm still doing the same job though where my daughter was killed. But I said I'm not leaving this town. I'm not leaving this place yet."

She said she has "no other choice [but to be strong]".

"I have my family, I have my [other] daughter, I cannot show her that I'm broken - I don't want to affect her mentally," said Lina. "If I have [bad] days, I'm just hidden somewhere.

"It's not just about myself. I want to be in the community, I want to be with the community," she said. "I want us to stand stronger for each other, help each other."

"If I can stand there for my family, I want to stand there for other families as well who need help."

Local businessman Dale Broughton has helped to organise Friday's meeting. He said: "Boston means everything to me. I'm born and bred in Boston, I'm 48, lived here all my life. How Lina's got the strength to do this I don't know she's an amazing woman. I would never wan to be in her position. But hopefully with her organising and me helping her we can get the positivity back into Boston."

