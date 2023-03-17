Police are investigating after a body was found in a bin at a village hall.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police were called to Scalby Village Hall, Scarborough, at around 6am on Friday after a member of the public found the body.

Around a dozen officers, including specialist investigative teams and detectives, were making enquiries at the scene.

A cordon was put in place from Station Road along Scalby Road and around the village hall car park.

It has not been confirmed whether the body is that of a man, woman or child.

A police spokesperson said: "Police, fire and ambulance services attended and are currently at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing, but officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around the incident."

