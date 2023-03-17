Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

An MP has called on parliament to change planning laws that allow telecoms companies to put telegraph poles up outside houses without consulting residents.

Dame Diana Johnson, the Labour MP for Hull North, led a debate on the issue in the House of Commons after reports of the poles appearing outside homes without warning.

She told MPs that, under laws amended in 2013, telegraph poles "being erected by communications network operators for the expansion of fibre-to-the-premises broadband" do not need planning permission.

Dame Diana said there was "absolutely nothing" residents could do to prevent the poles from being erected directly outside their homes.

It comes after several of her constituents found telegraph poles appearing on pavements immediately outside their homes, installed by telecommunications company Connexin.

Vincent Dent, who has been left with one next to his front gate, said they were an "eyesore".

He said: "When the wife rang them up, they turned round and said 'it's a lovely feature' for our house.

"Now, am I hanging hanging baskets from it, or putting Christmas lights round it?

"They've just done it, and put it there, and we've got to live with it.

Vincent Dent and his wife, who has muscular dystrophy, had a pole suddenly appear outside their front gate. Credit: ITV News

"We were devastated, because the wife suffers with muscular dystrophy and we think at some point she will end up in a wheelchair, and it'll be a struggle for her to get in and out the garden with a wheelchair," said Vincent.

"She'll have to end up going on the grass."

Another couple, Emma and Chris Pearson, received a letter telling them one of the poles would be installed outside their driveway.

Emma says she "jumps" every time she sees her Ring doorbell notification.

"I'm scared if they're coming to put it in," she said. "I shouldn't feel scared in my own home."

Chris added: "How have the government set something up so that these people believe they've got a justifiable right to dig up my drive?"

Other MPs across the political spectrum supported Dame Diana during the debate. Credit: ITV News

Dame Diana said companies "just need to tell the local council they're going to do this work".

She said "these things could be sorted out" but that companies were operating "like it's the Wild West".

Responding to her calls, media minister Julia Lopez said she wasn't "entirely convinced" by Dame Diana's proposals to change the law, saying the government was "trying to reduce some of the bureaucracy and difficulties that has hampered the rollout" of improved broadband networks.

New broadband companies like Connexin have previously said they would share infrastructure with Hull's largest provider, KCOM, and only install new poles and cables when that was not possible.

In a statement, Connexin said: "Like all other telecoms providers, we follow a statutory process to install infrastructure on public land.

"[KCOM] continue to make it difficult for operators such as us in spite of their claims to make it easy."

In response, KCOM said: "Blaming KCOM has become a frequent excuse we're hearing when communities have complained about poles being installed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...