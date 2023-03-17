A trampoline park was forced to close after a teenage boy suffered a cardiac arrest.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to Jump Inc in Leeds on Thursday morning, 16 March, after concerns for the welfare of a boy.

At the time a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers were called following reports of a "teenage male requiring medical attention".

The centre, on Benyon Park Way in Holbeck, was closed following the incident.

In a later statement on Facebook Jump Inc said: "Due to ongoing speculation, Jump Inc have decided to release a further statement in relation to the incident at our park today.

"A customer suffered a cardiac arrest whilst attending Jump Inc Leeds and we would very much appreciate if respect is given to the family at this difficult time."

In response, one customer said others had intervened to help the boy following the episode.

Francesca Pearce said: "I have to say that a huge heartfelt well done goes out to the amazing medically qualified customers who were thankfully there with their children at the 10.30 am session. They jumped in and hopefully saved this little boys life. Absolute heroes."