Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle large industrial blaze

Around 50 firefighters are tackling a huge industrial blaze in Mansfield as homes nearby have been evacuated.

Emergency crews were called to Forest Road at around 3.45pm on Saturday 18 March, 2023 to reports that an industrial unit was on fire.

Ten fire appliances from across Nottinghamshire are at the scene.

There are road closures in place along Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue.

Residents are being told to keep their doors and windows closed.

